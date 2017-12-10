 Hyderabad youth shot at in Chicago, family seeks govt's help
A student from Hyderabad was shot at by an unidentified person in Chicago in the United States, his family members said on Sunday.

By: || Updated: 10 Dec 2017 08:47 PM
According to his brother Mohammed Ashraf, Akbar, 30, was walking towards his car in a parking area when he was shot at. He was admitted to a hospital. Photo: ANI

HYDERABAD: A student from Hyderabad was shot at by an unidentified person in Chicago in the United States, his family members said on Sunday.

The family said Mohammed Akbar, doing his masters in computer sciences, was injured when a bullet hit his right cheek on December 6.

According to his brother Mohammed Ashraf, Akbar, 30, was walking towards his car in a parking area when he was shot at. He was admitted to a hospital.

His family said it had requested the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements for an emergency visa to enable them to visit the US.

"We have met Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and today talked over the phone to officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs. They have assured us of all necessary help in this regard," Ashraf said.

