Hyderabad: Watch woman creates ruckus on road to save her drunken friend from cops

After her friend was booked for drunk-driving by traffic police, she also pelted stones at media personnel, reported news agency ANI.
On Saturday night, the incident took place when traffic police were conducting drunk and driving checking.
They caught the woman's friend in intoxicated condition.
However, suddenly the woman overreacted and created ruckus.
A case has been registered against the person who was in inebriated condition and cops have also seized the car.
