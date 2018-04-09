 Hyderabad: Watch woman creates ruckus on road to save her drunken friend from cops
Updated: 09 Apr 2018 12:06 PM
(Image: ANI/Screen grab)

New Delhi: A video is getting viral on social media of a woman creating ruckus in Hyderabad's Jubliee Hills area.

In the clip, she can be seen abusing traffic policemen.

After her friend was booked for drunk-driving by traffic police, she also pelted stones at media personnel, reported news agency ANI.

Image: ANI/Screen grab

On Saturday night, the incident took place when traffic police were conducting drunk and driving checking.

They caught the woman's friend in intoxicated condition.

However, suddenly the woman overreacted and created ruckus.

A case has been registered against the person who was in inebriated condition and cops have also seized the car.





