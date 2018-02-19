Hyderabad SHOCKER: Girl hangs self in hostel room during video call with boyfriend

The incident occurred at the private hostel in the city's Kompally area on Saturday night.According to the police, Hanisha Chowdhary resorted to the extreme step while talking to her boyfriend Dakshit Patel.As per sources, the both had a minor quarrel over which the girl told the guy that she would kill herself.The girl then hanged herself while on video call and her boyfriend saw her hanging. As per the sources, he then rushed to the hostel room and took her to the hospital; where she was declared brought dead.The victim was from Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.A police officer said they have recovered the girl's mobile phone and were investigating the cause behind the suicide.The family of the girl have filed a complaint.