Hyderabad: Organizers of sex racket nabbed, two women rescued by police

: The Hyderabad Police today arrested two persons for allegedly running a sex racket after a raid on two hotels last night. Police said that two women have been rescued during the operation.According to Task Force (North Zone) Inspector K Nageshwar Rao, police raided two hotels in Panjagutta and Banjara Hills last night and apprehended Monish K and Venkatesh, the alleged organisers of this racket.He said that the two women, one from Mumbai and the other from Kolkata, rescued are actors.The two men have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA)and further investigations were underway, the official said.