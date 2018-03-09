 Hyderabad man brutally 'thrashes' wife for disconnecting Wi-Fi
Sultana, who is a mother of three, has suffered injuries on her chest, face and head and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Hyderabad: In an extreme case of belligerence, a Hyderabad based man allegedly thrashed his wife over switching off the Wifi connection, in attempt to force him to go to sleep.

As per police officials, Reshma Sultana reportedly switched off the connection on Wednesday night, which angered her husband and made him get very violent and he started indiscriminately punching her. The same was followed by a police complaint lodged by Sultana’s mother.

The husband is yet to be arrested.

As per reports, the couple had marital disputes and will go through a counseling session before a decision is taken on registering a case.

