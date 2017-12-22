 Hyderabad horror: Family of seven found dead at poultry farm
Hyderabad horror: Family of seven found dead at poultry farm

Police officials say that the family is suspected to have consumed poison in their food

By: || Updated: 22 Dec 2017 06:13 PM
IMAGE: REPRESENTATIONAL/ PTI/ FILE

HYDERABAD:  Seven members of a family were today found dead at a poultry farm in a village in Hyderabad. Out of the seven dead family members, three were children.

Police officials say that the family is suspected to have consumed poison in their food. The family was apparently facing financial problems. Police says that they are suspecting all possible angles.



According to the police, the family's head, identified as Balaraju, belonged to Munigadapa village in Jagdevpur mandal of Siddipet district.

He was working as farm labourer and taking care of the poultry there at Rajapet village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Rachakonda police commissionarate.

"Most probably we are suspecting food poising. Prime facie, we don't find any foul play like homicide. We cannot come to a conclusion until we get the autopsy report," the police official said.

He said they have learnt that the family had financial problems in the past. "We are inquiring into all aspects," he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added.

