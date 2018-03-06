 Hyderabad: Angered by son's cell phone addiction, man 'cuts off' his hand
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Hyderabad: Angered by son's cell phone addiction, man 'cuts off' his hand

Hyderabad: Angered by son's cell phone addiction, man 'cuts off' his hand

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked off his teenager son's hand following a tiff over the son's habit of watching films on cell phone, police said on Tuesday.

By: || Updated: 06 Mar 2018 03:54 PM
Hyderabad: Angered by son's cell phone addiction, man 'cuts off' his hand

Image: Representational/PTI

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked off his teenager son's hand following a tiff over the son's habit of watching films on cell phone, police said on Tuesday.

Qayyum Qureshi (45), a butcher by profession, was arrested this morning.

Qureshi allegedly chopped off his 18-year-old son's right hand from the wrist with a knife last night, said inspector P Laxmikanth Reddy of Pahadishareef police station.

"The victim, who works for a cable operator, had recently bought a smart phone and continuously watched films on it despite his father warning him against it," the police officer said.

The father and son had a heated argument over the issue two days ago. During the tiff, the son allegedly bit Qureshi.

An infuriated Qureshi cut off the son's right hand when the latter was asleep last night, the inspector said.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint with police today. Police arrested Qureshi under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder), said the police officer.

Qureshi's son was undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition was stable, he added.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Rahul bats for 'special status' to Andhra Pradesh

trending now

INDIA
Hyderabad: Angered by son's cell phone addiction, man 'cuts ...
VIDEO
Viral Sach: Social media message claims Red Onion can ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Congress might join hands with National Conference ...