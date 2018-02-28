Boney Kapoor remembers wife Sridevi, pens an emotional letter after her funeral

"Losing a friend wife and mother of two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues, well-wishers and all of you countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks.



I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Jhanvi. Together as a family, we have tried to face this unbearable loss.



To the world she was there Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi but to me, she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner.



To our daughters, she was there everything... their life. She was the axis around with our family ran.



As we bid farewell to my beloved wife and Khushi and Jhanvi's mama, I have a sincere request. Please respect our need to grieve privately. If you need to talk of Sri, let it be of the special memories that connect each of you to her.



She was and is an actor that is replaceable. Love and respect her for that. The curtains never come down on an actor's life, because they shine on the silver screen forever.



My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She was our life, our strength, and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure.



Rest in peace, my love. Our life will never be same again."

"To the world, she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner," he wrote.The letter was shared from the Twitter account of the late actress.Sridevi passed away following an accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai around 11 p.m. on February 24.Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik had said after the sudden demise of actress Sridevi, her husband couldnt stop crying."When I heard of ma'am's (Sridevi) death, I couldn't believe it. Boney and I have been friends for 30 years. I called him up. He wept inconsolably. The more we spoke, the more he wept. He just couldn't stop crying. I hung up," Satish was quoted by IANS as saying.The mortal remains of Sridevi, draped in the Tricolour were cremated with full state honours at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Boney Kapoor performed the last rites at the ceremony.