Human trafficking case: Telling his side of story, Daler Mehndi uploads video on social media

New Delhi: After getting bail from court, famous bhangra-pop singer Daler Mehndi has uploaded a video on social media telling his side of story in the human trafficking case."This case has been going on since last 14 years with my brother, who unfortunately passed away last year, as the main accused. Even after the court found no evidence against me, with the assumption that my brother was under my umbrella, the court has put out this verdict," caption of the video read."This saddens me but I have complete faith in God that truth will come out soon," Daler Mehndi said.On Friday, a court in Patiala convicted Daler Mehndi in a 15-year-old human trafficking case and was sentenced to two years in jail.Police had registered a case against Mehndi, his brother Shamsher Singh -- who died in last October -- and two others after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad, reported news agency IANS.A complainant, Bakhshish Singh, alleged that the deal never matured and the accused failed to return the money. The case was registered in 2003 in Patiala. Daler was subsequently arrested and released on bail after a few days.Police had earlier moved two petitions before the court saying that Daler was not required in the case as he had nothing to do with the immigration fraud, called 'kabootarbaazi' -- meaning flying pigeons referring to numerous youth in Punjab trying to use illegal means to settle abroad, news agency further reported.