 Huge Indeed! BJP Shakes The Left After 25 Years In Tripura, All Set For A Historic Win
The Manik Sarkar government seems to be on its way out with the BJP taking a giant lead over the CPM.

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 12:18 PM
Agartala: There's no stopping the BJP!

Just when it looked like that the CPI(M) will return to power in Tripura, the BJP bounced back and made a dramatic comeback. It's now almost certain that BJP will dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura, a state where Congress and Left have had a stronghold.





The Manik Sarkar government seems to be on its way out with the BJP taking a giant lead over the CPM. Tripura is the second most populous state in the north east and BJP making inroads will be a significant development.









Indeed, the win is a historic one and social media was left surprised with the results. Now it's just Kerala which is untouched by the saffron surge









 

 

 

 

 

 

