Huge Indeed! BJP Shakes The Left After 25 Years In Tripura, All Set For A Historic Win







ECI trends: BJP+ leading on 30 seats, Left leading on 17 seats #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/6qm2dj2PPs

— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018







#BJP workers celebrate in Agartala as trends show the party leading in #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/l0km1COCNF



— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018













Actually, effectively, the defeat in Tripura for Left Front ends its 40-year reign in the state. It first came to power in 1978 under Nripen Chakarvarty. And bar the 1988-1993 period, has been ruling Tripura.

— Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) March 3, 2018



Left is left with Kerala only.Congrats to @AmitShah & @narendramodi_in for historic win in Tripura



— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) March 3, 2018



BJP winning Tripura is huge. Left has to get out of its old mind set, reinvent itself, new idea has to be admitted and young leaders to be given a Chance.



— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) March 3, 2018

Will the quarter century of Left Front and two decades of Manik Sarkar rule in Tripura end today? All indications point to a change. For us north-east watchers a result to analyse, more than the other two.



— Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) March 3, 2018

Biggest news: Tripura which has been a left fortress for many decades, now makes a 180 degree turn- from left to right. Big ideological victory for the @BJP4India what’s next? Kerala? #TripuraElection2018



— Akhilesh Sharma (@akhileshsharma1) March 3, 2018

Left has been "left out" in #Tripura, public has taken the "Right" decision for Vikas under visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi! #TripuraElection2018



— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) March 3, 2018

BJP winning Tripura marks the end of Left’s hegemony in the state. It maybe a small state but sends a message that the country is moving farther from Left. BJP can only be defeated by a centrist party now and that’s where the Congress has to up its ante. #NorthEast2018



— Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) March 3, 2018

Over the years The blood and sweat which RSS put in Tripura is incredible, dint have the resources dint have the govt there. Facing murders, beatings, arrests by the Left terror govt. today is the day to salute RSS. It looks like Kerala is not far.



— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) March 3, 2018

From 1.5 percent vote in 2013 to forming the Govt in left bastion of Tripura, the @BJP4India juggernaut rolls on.



— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) March 3, 2018

There's no stopping the BJP!Just when it looked like that the CPI(M) will return to power in Tripura, the BJP bounced back and made a dramatic comeback. It's now almost certain that BJP will dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura, a state where Congress and Left have had a stronghold.The Manik Sarkar government seems to be on its way out with the BJP taking a giant lead over the CPM. Tripura is the second most populous state in the north east and BJP making inroads will be a significant development.Indeed, the win is a historic one and social media was left surprised with the results. Now it's just Kerala which is untouched by the saffron surge