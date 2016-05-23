Smriti Irani, Priyanka Chaturvedi indulge in ugly twitter spat

In a tweet, Chaturvedi, while interacting with another person mentioned the HRD minister and said "a perceived threat to @smritiirani's life gets Z sec, here I am struggling to get rape/death threat investigated."
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2016
Not one to hold back, Irani responded by telling Chaturvedi that she does not have 'Z' category security.
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2016
Chaturvedi stated that she didn't know the internal workings of Home Ministry and went as per newspaper reports.
"I presume no security at all then @smritiirani ?," she tweeted.
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2016
Irani responded by questioning the Congress leader "why are you so interested in my security? Planning anything?"
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2016
Chaturvedi responded by taking a swipe, saying it is " "Not worth my time, so don't worry on that front @smritiirani, you must concentrate on creating another campus ruckus."
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2016
"Dats more Rahulji's forte. Oh wait, losing Assam is. My bad. Have a good day," Irani hit back with a jibe.
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2016
Chaturvedi retorted with another sarcastic remark.
"Repeatedly losing and yet becoming a minister in the cabinet is your forte. You have a glorious day too @smritiirani," she posted.
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2016
