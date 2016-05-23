Smriti Irani, Priyanka Chaturvedi indulge in ugly twitter spat



Ms @ShefVaidya a perceived threat to @smritiirani 's life gets Z sec,here I am struggling to get rape/death threat investigated.cut the crap

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2016



@priyankac19 I don't have Z security Madam.



— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2016





Madam I don't know the internal workings of Home Ministry, i go as per newspaper reports. I presume no security at all then @smritiirani ?

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2016



@priyankac19 why are you so interested in my security? Planning anything?



— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2016





Not worth my time , so don't worry on that front @smritiirani , you must concentrate on creating another campus ruckus.

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2016



@priyankac19 dats more Rahulji's forte. Oh wait, losing Assam is. My bad. Have a good day.



— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2016





Repeatedly losing and yet becoming a minister in the cabinet is your forte. You have a glorious day too @smritiirani

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2016

