HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2018: Himachal Pradesh Board to declare result today

Reports have it that it may be declared anytime after 12 pm, but the expected timing is 5 pm.



The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE will announce the result on its official website hpbose.org.



The HPBOSE or Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the HPBOSE HP Board class 10 examination 2018 between March 7 to March 20 and conducted class examination bertwen Match 6 to March 29.



Other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com can also be sued to check result.



How to check results:



Visit hpbose.org the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board.



Click on the link that says result.



In the page that will open, fill details like roll number an details asked for.



Click on submit.



Your result will be displayed and you can also take a print out for further reference.



You can also check the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE Class 12 result via SMS

Himachal Pradesh Board class 12 results are highly likely to be declared on April 24 in the afternoon.