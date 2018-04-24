HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2018 Results announced at hpbose.org, indiaresults.com

The HPBOSE or Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the HPBOSE HP Board class 10 examination 2018 between March 7 to March 20 and conducted class examination bertwen Match 6 to March 29.



Other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com can also be used to check result.



Pass Percentage: HP BOSE Class 12 overall pass percentage for the year 2018 is 69.67%. A total of 98,281 students had appeared in the HP BOSE Class 12 Board examination this year. Out of the total, 68,469 candidates have passed.



Result via SMS:



To get your result on SMS type HP 12 <Roll Number> and send to 5676750 /(indiaresults.com)



How to check results:



Visit hpbose.org the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board.



Click on the link that says result.



In the page that will open, fill details like roll number an details asked for.



Click on submit.



Your result will be displayed and you can also take a print out for further reference.



You can also check the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE Class 12 result via SMS



Or to check from indiaresults.com you can click here For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE has announced the result on its official website hpbose.org.