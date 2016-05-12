hpbose.org HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Matric Class 10 Examination Results 2016 declared @ hpresults.nic.in

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted SSC exams in the month of March.
Students who appeared for HPBOSEClass 10th Examination for session year 2015-16 will be able to check their results on boards official website: http://hpbose.org/result.aspx
Students were eagerly waiting for their Class 10th, results since the day exams got over. We have been providing you with the latest updates on your results.
We wish all the very best to the students for Himachal Pradesh board (HPBOSE) Class 10th Examination Result.
Please follow these simple steps to check your results:
1: Access the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) official website: http://hpbose.org/result.aspx
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
About the board:
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969. At present, the Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board.
Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1650 Examination centres throughout the state. Board also publishes text books for class 1st to 12th. Apart from a Liaison Office at Shimla, the Board has also established 19 Sale Book Depots/Information Centres in the state to cater to the needs of students.
First Published: 12 May 2016 01:21 PM