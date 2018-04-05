Bollywood fraternity in 'shock' over Salman Khan's conviction in blackbuck poaching case



NEW DELHI: The Bollywood fraternity erupted with outrage and concern as Salman Khan was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The 52-year-old actor's friends and colleagues reacted with shock over the jail term for the superstar invoking his 'humane' side."I am extremely shocked," director Subhash Ghai, who has worked with Khan in several films, tweeted. Ghai said he had "full trust in the Indian judiciary which has many other doors" for an "appeal for final justice".Many sought to stress that Khan was a "nice" man.Actor-Parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan said the punishment was harsh, and added that Khan had done "a lot of humanitarian work"."I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work," she said.Actor Himani Shivpuri, who played Khan's aunt in the film, said he was a "nice individual" who was "near and dear" to her."...I feel if you are killing or shooting an innocent animal (and) it is against the law, then the law has every right to pass a judgement. I am saddened as Salman is a nice individual but if a nice individual commits a mistake then he should be able to bear the consequences," Shivpuri told PTI.Actor Arjun Rampal tweeted to say the decision seemed a bit "too harsh"."The law takes its course. Can't argue (with) it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves," the actor said.Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who directed Khan in "Veer", said he hoped the actor would soon get bail."It's very disturbing. Salman is my colleague, we have worked together. When something like this happens with your colleague you are bound to feel sad. We were hopeful he won't be sentenced but now we hope he gets bail soon," he told PTI.Actor and host Simi Garewal said she is "dead sure" Salman would "never ever" harm any animal.Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde, winner of "Bigg Boss Season 11", also came out in support of Salman Khan saying "punishing a good human being is not acceptable".