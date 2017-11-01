Household 'Khichdi' to get global recognition as 'Brand India Food'

New Delhi: Not so appetising in appearance, not as delicious as others but healthier than most and the easiest of all to cook ,yes,we’re talking about Khichdi- the humble Indian dish that will be representing India as Brand India Food at the World Food India event in New Delhi on Saturday.This three-day event starting on November 3, is being organised by Food Processing Ministry along with CII.Khichdi has been chosen as the Brand India Food because it is believed to represent the India’s nature of unity in diversity. A wide range of ingredients are mixed and processed together to form the concoction of Khichdi.According to a PTI report over 800 kg khichdi will be prepared live at the event on Saturday in a bid to create world record and popularise it as brand India food globally.The celebrity chef of India Sanjeev Kapoor who has been chosen as the brand ambassador of the Great India Food Street will be preparing the Khichdi."Khichdi is the wonder staple food of India and is considered the healthiest prepared food in India and it is being eaten across length and breadth of India by rich and poor," Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal told reporters at the curtain raiser event.The cooked khichdi will be distributed to about 60,000 orphan children as well as guests present at the event. The khichdi will also be distributed to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India along with recipe.Brand India Khichdi's ingredients and recipe will be popularised by Indian Foreign Missions throughout the world.Khichdi is one such food item that is rarely seen in the menus of restaurants and is largely looked down upon as the food for sick as it is nutritious and is easy to digest. The government will ensure that Khichdi is available in restaurants and kitchens around the world, an official statement said.(With PTI inputs)