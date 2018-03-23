Hours before wedding, Kerala bride stabbed to death by father

The incident took place at Arikkod Thursday evening.
The bride, Athira, was in love with an Army man. Her father, who was not happy with it, had reluctantly given the nod for the marriage, police said.
Following an argument this evening, in a fit of anger he attacked her with a sharp weapon.
Though she was rushed to the hospital her life could not be saved.
The man, Rajan (42), has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said.
First Published: 23 Mar 2018 01:58 PM