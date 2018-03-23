 Hours before wedding, Kerala bride stabbed to death by father
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Hours before wedding, Kerala bride stabbed to death by father

Hours before wedding, Kerala bride stabbed to death by father

The bride's father was not happy with the marriage.

By: || Updated: 23 Mar 2018 02:27 PM
Hours before wedding, Kerala bride stabbed to death by father

Representational Image/ AFP/ File

Malappuram: In an apparent case of honour killing, a man allegedly stabbed to death his 21-year old daughter, a day before she was to marry her lover, a Dalit.

The incident took place at Arikkod Thursday evening.

The bride, Athira, was in love with an Army man. Her father, who was not happy with it, had reluctantly given the nod for the marriage, police said.

Following an argument this evening, in a fit of anger he attacked her with a sharp weapon.

Though she was rushed to the hospital her life could not be saved.

The man, Rajan (42), has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story RS polls: Voted for BJP, says BSP MLA Anil Singh

trending now

VIDEO
Humko Acha Laga Humne Vote Dia, says BSP MLA ...
WORLD
Over 40 casualties in Vietnam's highrise apartment fire
VIDEO
BCCI gives clean chit to Mohammad Shami, offers Grade ‘...