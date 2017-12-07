Horrific Video: Stepmother Caught 'Stuffing' Her 3-Year-Old Daughter In Bag!

A heart-wrenching video clip has gone viral on the social media showing a stepmother stuffing her three-year-old stepdaughter in a gunny bag.Before doing this inhuman act, the woman in sky blur salwar suit mercilessly slapped the child several times. The kid in the video appears to have a fracture in her leg.The case is reported from Chandigarh in which the woman identified as Jaspreet Kaur, absconded after the child's father registered a complaint against her.According to reports, the video was shot around two-and-a-half months ago and was recorded by the girl's elder brother.The father of the girl, identified as Manmohan Singh, was reportedly unaware of the case earlier.Singh has also accused his wife of breaking his daughter's leg.Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the stepmother under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 323 (assault) of IPC.Video courtesy: Village kitchen/YouTube(With ANI inputs)