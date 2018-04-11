Hope PM Modi will observe fast on Unnao incident, says Rahul Gandhi

In Unnao, a 50-year-old man, whose daughter had accused a BJP MLA of rape, died in custody earlier this week.
The Congress president also posted a purported video in which the woman's father is seen speaking against the BJP MLA.
The video, in which he alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up by the MLA's brother and others, went viral and was shown by several TV channels.
The 18-year-old woman has alleged that her father was killed at the behest of the lawmaker.
The prime minister will fast tomorrow against the washout of the second edition of the budget session of Parliament that ended on April 6 due to protests by opposition parties. This will be part of his BJP's day-long hunger strike on the issue.
