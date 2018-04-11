Hope PM Modi will observe fast on Unnao incident, says Rahul Gandhi

"The barbarism inflicted on a father seeking justice for his daughter in Uttar Pradesh has shamed humanity. Hope the prime minister will soon observe a fast over atrocities against women, failed law and order and increasing anarchy under the BJP's watch, Gandhi said on Twitter.



In Unnao, a 50-year-old man, whose daughter had accused a BJP MLA of rape, died in custody earlier this week.



The Congress president also posted a purported video in which the woman's father is seen speaking against the BJP MLA.



The video, in which he alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up by the MLA's brother and others, went viral and was shown by several TV channels.



The 18-year-old woman has alleged that her father was killed at the behest of the lawmaker.



The prime minister will fast tomorrow against the washout of the second edition of the budget session of Parliament that ended on April 6 due to protests by opposition parties. This will be part of his BJP's day-long hunger strike on the issue.

