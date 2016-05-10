Hope Modi will now stop toppling governments: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the floor test in the Uttarakhand assembly hinted at a victory for the ruling Congress."Uttarakhand floor test outcome is a huge setback to Modi Govt. Hope they will stop toppling Govts now," Kejriwal tweeted after reports surfaced that Harish Rawat, the ousted chief minister of Uttarakhand, has won the floor test.Uttarakhand has been under President's Rule since March 27 when the Congress government was dismissed by the central government citing misgovernance in the hill state.President's Rule was lifted for two hours, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, for the floor test.The 72-member Uttarakhand assembly has been reduced to only 62 -- including one nominated member but excluding the speaker -- after the Supreme Court barred nine rebel Congress MLAs from voting in the floor test.The Congress has 27 members and the Bharatiya Janata Party 28. There are six from the Progressive Democratic Front.