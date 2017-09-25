Honeypreet not absconding, was in Delhi on Monday afternoon, says her lawyer

Her lawyer Pradeep Arya said she visited his office in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Monday afternoon. He said she will file transit anticipatory bail in Delhi High Court on Tuesday."It took time for her to decide I guess. As soon she contacted us we took necessary steps. Honeypreet came today in the afternoon at my office in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar to sign the bail papers," Arya told news agency ANI.He said that Honeypreet is very upset with the conviction of Dera Chief and the 'irresponsible' presentation of her relation with Ram Rahim."We are requesting for urgent hearing. Primarily she has been charged for treason. The charges farmed against her are incorrect," Arya said.Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Honeypreet by the police.Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases.Honeypreet had accompanied the Dera head when he had come to the special CBI court on August 25. She had also travelled along with him in the special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.The controversial sect head is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district of Haryana.Several teams of Haryana Police have travelled across the country, including the Indo-Nepal border, to trace the whereabouts of Honeypreet.Meanwhile, Ram Rahim on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the trial court's verdict.