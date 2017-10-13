 Honeypreet Insan sent to Ambala jail for judicial custody till October 23
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Honeypreet Insan sent to Ambala jail for judicial custody till October 23

Honeypreet Insan sent to Ambala jail for judicial custody till October 23

Honeypreet was arrested by the Haryana Police on October 3. A court in Panchkula had extended her police remand till October 13, which ended on Friday.

By: || Updated: 13 Oct 2017 05:12 PM
Honeypreet Insan sent to Ambala jail for judicial custody till October 23

Honeypreet was arrested by the Haryana Police on October 3. A court in Panchkula had extended her police remand till October 13, which ended on Friday. / PTI IMAGE

NEW DELHI: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s aide Honeypreet Insan has been remanded in judicial custody till October 23 by a Panchkula court. Sukhdeep Kaur, woman who was arrested with her, has also been sent to judicial custody.

Both will be sent to Ambala jail.

Honeypreet was arrested by the Haryana Police on October 3. A court in Panchkula had extended her police remand till October 13, which ended on Friday.

She was "wanted" by the state police in connection with Panchkula violence that erupted following the conviction of Ram Rahim Singh claiming 41 lives.

The Dera chief has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two female disciples. He is lodged in Rohtak jail.

The police had been on Honeypreet's trail for over a month.

The police had conducted searches at various locations with several teams even travelling across the country, including the Indo-Nepal border, in search of Honeypreet.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Congress' DNA reeks of corruption: BJP on solar scam case

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan are not ‘...
INDIA
Arvind Kejriwal's car stolen from outside Delhi Secretariat
INDIA
SC moved for lifting of cracker ban citing cultural, ...