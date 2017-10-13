Honeypreet Insan sent to Ambala jail for judicial custody till October 23

Both will be sent to Ambala jail.Honeypreet was arrested by the Haryana Police on October 3. A court in Panchkula had extended her police remand till October 13, which ended on Friday.She was "wanted" by the state police in connection with Panchkula violence that erupted following the conviction of Ram Rahim Singh claiming 41 lives.The Dera chief has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two female disciples. He is lodged in Rohtak jail.The police had been on Honeypreet's trail for over a month.The police had conducted searches at various locations with several teams even travelling across the country, including the Indo-Nepal border, in search of Honeypreet.