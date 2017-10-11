Honeypreet confesses to inciting Panchkula violence: Sources

The violence had claimed lives of 36 people most of them supporters of the rape convict.
Her police remand was extended till October 13 by a local court. It also extended the police remand of another woman, Sukhdeep Kaur, who was arrested along with Honeypreet from the Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab on October 3, to three more days.
Police had told the court that they are yet to recover a laptop from here which contained a map of Panchkula and routes to escape after orchestrating violence.
Police has sought Honeypreet's remand on the ground that they wanted to take her to other states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. She was first taken to Bhatinda for questioning.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 11 Oct 2017 12:19 PM