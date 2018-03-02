Holi 2018: Union Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi and other leaders celebrate Holi

: On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the top leaders of the country appeared in a colourful avatar on Friday.Smeared with colours were Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the festival at their Delhi residences. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also coloured on the occasion .Union Minister Rajnath Singh's HoliUnion Minister Rajnath SinghSpeaking to media, Naqvi said that Holi denotes "brotherhood, love and harmony" adding that the festival marks the tradition and culture of the country.Union Minsiter Naqvi's HoliSpeaking at the event that was organised on the occasion of Holi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wished people on the auspicious even and asked them not force anyone to play with colours. We should celebrate Holi but we should also keep in mind that if a person doesn't want to play Holi he should not be forced. We should not cross our limits as the festival represents our culture," he said.On a similar note, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated the festival along with his wife in Bhopal. He was seen playing an instrument and enjoying the festival of colour.Image: ANI(with inputs from ANI)