 Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours

ABP News Bureau | 02 Mar 2018 06:06 PM
Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
1

Holi, the festival of colours, was today celebrated across the country with traditional fanfare and gaiety. People celebrate holi at Burrabazar area, a Business hub in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
2

People dance on a street as they celebrate the festival of Holi at Burrabazar area, in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
3

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh celebrate Holi at their residence in Bhopal on Friday. PTI photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
4

A group of children with Foreigners take selfies during Holi festival celebrations at Paharganj area in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
5

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers dance and play with gulal during Holi celebrations at a BSF Headquarters in Paloura, Jammu on Friday. PTI Photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
6

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers dance and play with gulal during Holi celebrations at a BSF Headquarters in Paloura, Jammu on Friday.

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
7

Foreigners smear coloured powder on each other as they celebrate Holi festival at Paharganj area in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
8

New Delhi: Foreigners and locals smear gulal on each other as they celebrate Holi festival at Paharganj area in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
9

New Delhi: Foreigners and locals smear gulal on each other as they celebrate Holi festival at Paharganj area in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
10

A group of people pose for a selfie during Holi celebration in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
11

Women dance to the tunes of folk songs and hymns during Holi celebration at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on Friday. PTI Photo

Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours
12

Sadhu with his face smeared with gulal sings hymns at Jagannath temple during Holi celebration in Ahmedabad on Friday

