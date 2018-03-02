Holi 2018: India Celebrates Festival Of Colours

Holi, the festival of colours, was today celebrated across the country with traditional fanfare and gaiety. People celebrate holi at Burrabazar area, a Business hub in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo
People dance on a street as they celebrate the festival of Holi at Burrabazar area, in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh celebrate Holi at their residence in Bhopal on Friday. PTI photo
A group of children with Foreigners take selfies during Holi festival celebrations at Paharganj area in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers dance and play with gulal during Holi celebrations at a BSF Headquarters in Paloura, Jammu on Friday. PTI Photo
Foreigners smear coloured powder on each other as they celebrate Holi festival at Paharganj area in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo
New Delhi: Foreigners and locals smear gulal on each other as they celebrate Holi festival at Paharganj area in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo
A group of people pose for a selfie during Holi celebration in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo
Women dance to the tunes of folk songs and hymns during Holi celebration at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on Friday. PTI Photo
Sadhu with his face smeared with gulal sings hymns at Jagannath temple during Holi celebration in Ahmedabad on Friday