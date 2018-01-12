HISTORIC: 4 sitting SC judges address joint-pc; say 'We don't want anyone to tell us tomorrow that we sold off our spirit”

Introducing the press briefing Justice J.Chelameswar said, "This is an extraordinary event in the history of judiciary, with no pleasure we were forced to call this nation for press conference".Speaking further about the issue, Justice Chelameswar said, “We tried to tell the Chief justice Dipak Misra about certain things that are not in order, but unfortunately our efforts were failed”.Justice Chelmesawar’s words hinted at friction between the Chief Justice and top four judges of the country after CJI.He further said that “The issue is of assignment of a case which has been mentioned in the letter we wrote to CJI"."We don't want anyone to tell us tomorrow that we sold off our spirit" Justice Chelameswar added.One being frequently asked to specify what the issue was, Ranjan Gogoi, one of the four senior judges, said, "It is an issue of an assignment of a case that is raised in the letter, copy of which will be provided to you."The letter is likely to be made public shortly, which will in turn remove lid off the ‘actual’ issues which made the 4 top judiciaries of the country to come out in public.