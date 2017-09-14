Hindi fourth most spoken language in world: Harsh Vardhan

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday wished people on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas" and said Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world.The minister said "all languages of India had originated from Sanskrit and Hindi is the most convenient language for most of the population"."Hindi has originated from Sanskrit and even today its the fourth most spoken language of the world. Wish everyone on the Hindi Day," the Minister said on Twitter.The Environment Minister is often vocal of the 'environmental concerns' reflected in the ancient Indian culture."Though all the Indian languages, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi had originated from Sanskrit but Hindi is the most convenient for most of the population," he tweeted.