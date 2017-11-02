Himachal Pradesh Election: PM Modi lashes out at Congress during his Kangra rally

TOP 5 QUOTES FROM PM MODI SPEECH:
- PM Modi accused Congress of looting Himachal and said "You have a chance to say goodbye to the one's who looted Himachal on November 9"
- PM further made an attack on the ruling Congress and mocked it by saying "It has become laughing club"
- PM further took a jibe at Congress party by referring to their election manifesto saying, "Congress' claims of zero tolerance on corruption doesn't go down our throats"
- PM also said, "Congress must introspect why the entire country is turning away from their leaders and their party"
- In the end PM urged the natives of Himachal to free their land from devils who have looted them saying, "We have to free dev bhoomi from demons"
First Published: 02 Nov 2017 12:14 PM