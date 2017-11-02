 Himachal Pradesh Election: PM Modi lashes out at Congress during his Kangra rally
By: || Updated: 02 Nov 2017 12:17 PM
Image: Twitter @BJP4India

Himachal Pradesh: With only 7 days left for elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in the poll bound-state's Kangra district. During his address PM hit out at Congress and accused them of indulging in various scams and corrupt activities. PM also asked the locals to fix their mistake of electing Congress in the past.

TOP 5 QUOTES FROM PM MODI SPEECH:

  • PM Modi accused Congress of looting Himachal and said "You have a chance to say goodbye to the one's who looted Himachal on November 9"

  • PM further made an attack on the ruling Congress  and mocked it by saying "It has become laughing club"

  • PM further took a jibe at Congress party by referring to their election manifesto saying, "Congress' claims of zero tolerance on corruption doesn't go down our throats"

  • PM also said, "Congress must introspect why the entire country is turning away from their leaders and their party"

  • In the end PM urged the natives of Himachal to free their land from devils who have looted them saying, "We have to free dev bhoomi from demons"

First Published:
