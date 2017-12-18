Himachal Pradesh Elections Results 2017 LIVE UPDATE: BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost Sujanpur Assembly seat

Himachal Pradesh Elections Results 2017:







BJP at 44, Congress at 21, Independent at 3



The BJP party's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal has lost Sujanpur Assembly seat to Congress' Rajinder Rana.



Virbhadra Singh says he accepts the victory of BJP.





I accept the victory of BJP. I, being the CM, take full responsibility of our performance here. I hope Vikramaditya (Singh) keeps winning in future, like he won today: Virbhadra Singh #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/ImNkW32qdy

PM narendramodi thanks people of # Gujarat and # HimachalPradesh for their "affection and trust in BJP". -





I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly: PM Modi



BJP at 43, Congress at 21, Independent at 4



Congress wins Kasumpti seat in Himachal Pradesh with its candidate Anirudh Singh defeating BJP's Vijay Jyoti by a margin of 9,397 votes



BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal trailing by 1709 votes from Sujanpur



"I am sure in the end Congress will be victorious and form Government in the state" says Vikramaditya Singh, contesting from Shimla Rural



BJP leading on 38, Congress ahead on 22, Others- 5



BJP leading in 39 seats, Congress at 24



BJP now leading on 20 seats, Congress on 9, Others 2



#ABPResults Initial trends l Himachal Pradesh 17/68-seats - BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress at 5, Others 2 https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ



#ABPResults Initial trends l Himachal Pradesh 9/68-seats - BJP leading in 4 seats, Congress in 3, Others 2 https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ



"I assure you that there can be no tampering with the EVMs" says Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti



BJP ahead in one seat



Postal ballots de-sealed by officials at a counting centre in Shimla's Sanjauli, as counting of votes begins. #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/kQ5vi7Tx0Y



Counting of votes begin





Visuals from counting centres set up in Shimla & Hamirpur #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/Z0aSdjTUKp



Counting of votes to take place from 8 am



In HP, there is a government of Congress under Virbhadra Singh, the longest-serving and 4th Chief Minister of the state.Prem Kumar Dhumal was the former CM from the BJP. He was declared the chief ministerial face of the BJP towards the end of the campaign.HP Legislative Assembly is the unicameral legislature and the present strength of the Vidhan Sabha is 68.Interestingly, highest ever polling of 74.61 percent was recorded in the 2017 state assembly elections and women outnumbered men by nearly 1 lakh votes.In Himachal, from each assembly constituency, one polling station will be randomly selected for counting of VVPATs slips.The counting of votes is taking place at 42 counting centres simultaneously and the results are likely to be declared by noon.A total of 781 counting tables have been set up at these 42 counting centers where 2,820 officers would be deployed for counting of votes, including 940 supervisors, 940 counting assistants and 940 micro-observers, Chief Electoral Officer, Pushpender Rajput said.The counting is being supervised by 68 returning officers, one for every constituency, and web-casting, video-graphing and CCTVs would be used at all counting stations. One polling booth from each constituency would be selected by draw of lots for counting of VVPAT slips, he added.Three-tier security arrangements for the whole process have been made and there would be a total ban on mobiles phones at the counting stations, he said.A highest ever polling of 74.61 per cent was recorded in the state in 2017 assembly polls and women outnumbered men in polling by about 1 lakh votes, the official said.There were 337 candidates in the fray including 19 women with BJP and Congress fielding candidates from all seats.Counting for all the five assembly segments of Chamba district including Churah (SC), Bharmour (ST), Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat will be held at Government MillenniumPolytechnic College Chamba while counting of votes for Lahaul and Spiti would be taken up at Bhuntar.The counting would be held in the Tehsil headquarters in 42 constituencies while counting of 26 constituencies would be held in adjoining sub-divisional headquarter, according to officials.The administration is feeling relieved as the MeT office special weather bulletin has predicted dry weather in the state on December 18 even though the minimum temperatures would stay two to three degrees below normal.(With PTI inputs)