Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017: People coming out to vote in 3-degree Celsius in Keylong in Lahaul & Spiti!

About Lahaul-Spiti

Undeterred by immense cold weather condition, people in Lahaul and Spiti district have come out to cast their votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election on Thursday.The temperature in the area on Thursday dropped to 3-degree Celsius. Last night the temperature was in minus.There are 22,995 voters in the region and in total 92 booths are set up.It is expected that the voting will gain momentum in the afternoon.With 337 candidates in fray, polling in the high stake Himachal Pradesh Assembly election began on Thursday at 8:00 am. Polling for all the 68 constituencies will go on till 5:00 pm. The state is going for polling just before Gujarat polls which will begin from next month.The district of Lahaul-Spiti in the state of Himachal Pradesh. It consists of the two formerly separate districts of Lahaul and Spiti and present administrative centre is Keylong in Lahaul.In 1960, the district was formed and before the two districts were merged, Kardang was the capital of Lahaul, and Dhankar the capital of Spiti.