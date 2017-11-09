 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017 Live Updates: Prem Kumar Dhumal to lock horns with Virbhadra Singh
The high-octane campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections marked by acrimonious exchanges between the two contenders for power--the state's ruling Congress and main opposition BJP--ended on Tuesday.

By: || Updated: 09 Nov 2017 07:40 AM
Polling in Himachal Pradesh to begin at 8 AM on Thursday; Visuals from a polling station (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Polling in the high stake Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will take place on Thursday and polling for all the 68 constituencies will begin at 8:00 am and go on till 5:00 pm. The state is going for polling just before Gujarat polls which will began from next month.



Here are LIVE UPDATES on Himachal Pradesh Assembly election

  • Himachal Pradesh Assembly election to take place, polling for all the 68 constituencies will begin at 8:00 am and go on till 5:00 pm (7:23 am)







The BJP announced Prem Kumar Dhumal as its chief ministerial face just a week ago. The saffron party's campaign was virtually spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lacerated the Congress over corruption, while Rahul Gandhi mounted a spirited counteroffensive, targeting the Centre over note ban and the GST.

The 73-year-old Dhumal, a two-term chief minister, is seeking to thwart the Congress's chief ministerial candidate Virbhadra Singh's record seventh shot at power.

