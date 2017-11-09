Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017 Live Updates: Prem Kumar Dhumal to lock horns with Virbhadra Singh

Here are LIVE UPDATES on Himachal Pradesh Assembly election



Himachal Pradesh Assembly election to take place, polling for all the 68 constituencies will begin at 8:00 am and go on till 5:00 pm (7:23 am)









#Visuals from a polling station in Mandi, voting to begin at 8 AM in all the 68 constituencies #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/Z8fL2OpcxG

Polling in the high stake Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will take place on Thursday and polling for all the 68 constituencies will begin at 8:00 am and go on till 5:00 pm. The state is going for polling just before Gujarat polls which will began from next month.The high-octane campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections marked by acrimonious exchangesbetween the two contenders for power--the state's ruling Congress and main opposition BJP--ended on Tuesday.The BJP announced Prem Kumar Dhumal as its chief ministerial face just a week ago. The saffron party's campaign was virtually spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lacerated the Congress over corruption, while Rahul Gandhi mounted a spirited counteroffensive, targeting the Centre over note ban and the GST.The 73-year-old Dhumal, a two-term chief minister, is seeking to thwart the Congress's chief ministerial candidate Virbhadra Singh's record seventh shot at power.