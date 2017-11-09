Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017 Live Updates: Prem Kumar Dhumal to lock horns with Virbhadra Singh

Here are LIVE UPDATES on Himachal Pradesh Assembly election
- Himachal Pradesh Assembly election to take place, polling for all the 68 constituencies will begin at 8:00 am and go on till 5:00 pm (7:23 am)
#Visuals from a polling station in Mandi, voting to begin at 8 AM in all the 68 constituencies #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/Z8fL2OpcxG
— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
The high-octane campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections marked by acrimonious exchanges
between the two contenders for power--the state's ruling Congress and main opposition BJP--ended on Tuesday.
The BJP announced Prem Kumar Dhumal as its chief ministerial face just a week ago. The saffron party's campaign was virtually spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lacerated the Congress over corruption, while Rahul Gandhi mounted a spirited counteroffensive, targeting the Centre over note ban and the GST.
The 73-year-old Dhumal, a two-term chief minister, is seeking to thwart the Congress's chief ministerial candidate Virbhadra Singh's record seventh shot at power.
