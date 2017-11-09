 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2017: Here are some interesting facts
In Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2017, both CM Virbhadra Singh and Dhumal have shifted their constituencies and are contesting from Arki and Sujanpur, respectively.

New Delhi (November 9) (ABP LIVE): Polling in the high stake Himachal Pradesh Assembly election began on Thursday at 8:00 am and the fate 337 candidates will be decided by 5:00 when the voting will end.

The highly fueled campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections marked by bitter exchanges between the two contenders for power--the state's ruling Congress and main opposition BJP--ended on Tuesday.

Interesting facts about Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2017

  • A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote

  • 7,525 polling booths have been set up in the state

  • 37,605 polling personnel have been deputed for poll duty

  • 17,850 personnel of police and Home Guards and 65 companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed

  • Ruling Congress led by the chief minister and the BJP led with former chief minister Dhumal are contesting on all 68 seats

  • BSP is contesting on 42 seats

  • CPI(M) 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3

  • The 12-days high-voltage campaign saw over 450 rallies by star campaigners of the BJP and the Congress

  • There is straight contest only in one constituency (Jhanduta)

  • The maximum number of 12 candidates is in fray in Dharamsala

  • BJP has fielded four Congressmen including former minister Anil Sharma

  • BJP has also given ticket to on Independent from Chopal

  • Congress had fielded two independents from Paonta Sahib and Kangra

  • Both CM Virbhadra Singh and Dhumal have shifted their constituencies and are contesting from Arki and Sujanpur, respectively.



