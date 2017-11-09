Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2017: Here are some interesting facts

The highly fueled campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections marked by bitter exchanges between the two contenders for power--the state's ruling Congress and main opposition BJP--ended on Tuesday.
Interesting facts about Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2017
- A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote
- 7,525 polling booths have been set up in the state
- 37,605 polling personnel have been deputed for poll duty
- 17,850 personnel of police and Home Guards and 65 companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed
- Ruling Congress led by the chief minister and the BJP led with former chief minister Dhumal are contesting on all 68 seats
- BSP is contesting on 42 seats
- CPI(M) 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3
- The 12-days high-voltage campaign saw over 450 rallies by star campaigners of the BJP and the Congress
- There is straight contest only in one constituency (Jhanduta)
- The maximum number of 12 candidates is in fray in Dharamsala
- BJP has fielded four Congressmen including former minister Anil Sharma
- BJP has also given ticket to on Independent from Chopal
- Congress had fielded two independents from Paonta Sahib and Kangra
- Both CM Virbhadra Singh and Dhumal have shifted their constituencies and are contesting from Arki and Sujanpur, respectively.
First Published: 09 Nov 2017 09:06 AM