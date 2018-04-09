Himachal Pradesh: At least 4 students killed, 25 injured as school bus falls into deep gorge

A team of the National Disaster Response Force has reached the accident site. Police and ambulances were also rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was on.



Himachal Pradesh: At least 4 students killed, 25 injured when their school bus fell into a deep gorge in Kangra's Nurpur. NDRF team at the spot. Rescue operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/U5hkigwQ3Q

The death toll could rise as many students were still trapped in the mangled body of the bus.



The students, mostly from Class 5 and below, of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School, were on their way home when their bus fell into the gorge near Gurchal village on the Nurpur-Chamba road, some 300 km from the state capital.



Eyewitnesses said the driver probably lost control over the vehicle which skidded into the gorge.



