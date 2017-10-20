Himachal polls: CM Virbhadra Singh to file nomination from Arki today

Himachal Pradesh: Congress leader and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will file his nomination for the forthcoming elections in the state at 11 am on Friday. After filing his nomination, he is set to address a public meet in Arki.Virbhadra has been given a ticket from Solan by Congress. He was elected as an MLA from Shimla in 2012.The last date to file nomination in Himachal Pradesh’s Vidhansabha elections is October 23. The total number of seats in the state is 68, over which elections are to be held November 9 and results for the same will be out on December 18.Congress released its first list of 59 candidates in which names of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Party’s state head Sukhvinder Singh’s name are present. Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Sukhviner Singh will contest from Nadaun seat.Congress has prioritized all the veterans’ leaders while eyeing to come in power in Himachal.The party is yet to release names of candidates for 9 seats, including Kullu, Mandi ad Thiyog.