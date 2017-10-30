Himachal polls: BJP supremo Amit Shah to hold 10 rallies in next 5 days

Himachal Pradesh: With only handful of days left for Himachal assembly elections, Bharatiya Janta Party has pulled up its socks as Chief Amit Shah is set to visit 7 districts of the state in 5 days, where he would address 10 rallies, starting Monday.With an aim to blossom a lotus in Himachal, Shah is also set to address various public meetings in different districts, starting today in Dalhousie.Shah is set to address 2 rallies on Monday, of which one would be held in Banikhet, Dalhousie and the other in Chalwara, Jawali.MP Yogi Adityanath has already heated up the environment in Himachal by addressing rallies.The polling in Himachal is going to take place on November 9, where around 68 lakh people would cast their vote and elect their new Chief Minister.The counting of votes would take place on December 18.