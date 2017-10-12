EC to announce Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election schedule at 4pm today

NEW DELHI: The election schedule for the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be announced by the Election Commission today at 4 pm.Himachal Pradesh has 68 seats while Gujarat has 182.Congress VP Rahul Gandhi last week announced that 83-year-old incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will be the party's chief ministerial candidate.BJP had earlier said that it would announce names of its candidates for the 2017 Assembly poll after the schedule is notified. The party hasn’t announced its CM candidate also so far.The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on January 22, 2018 while that of the 68-member Himachal Pradesh's Assembly ends on January 7, 2018.In Gujarat, BJP national chief Amit Shah had last month drawn up a blueprint for a mass campaign to reach out to Gujarat's farmers and the backward castes amid fears that the bullet train project and the Sardar Sarovar dam may not ensure victory this December.The Congress has upped the ante against the Centre over the farm distress across the country, which has been aggravated by demonetisation and GST.