HILARIOUS: Meet the pole dancers of Delhi metro!

On social media site, we encountered a profile that was dedicated to pole dancers of Delhi.
This ironic page on social media site Instagram is meant to make you laugh.
It sports kids that like to twirl around the poles. The account was started in back 2015.
The last photo on the ‘pole dancers of Delhi’ metro was updated back on December 4, 2016. With around 54 posts, the profile has got around 216 followers.
First Published: 10 Jan 2018 04:34 PM