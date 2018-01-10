HILARIOUS: Meet the pole dancers of Delhi metro!

: The first thing that comes to mind when somebody talks about of pole dancing is a mix of dance and acrobatics focused on a vertical burlesque pole.On social media site, we encountered a profile that was dedicated to pole dancers of Delhi.This ironic page on social media site Instagram is meant to make you laugh.It sports kids that like to twirl around the poles. The account was started in back 2015.The last photo on the ‘pole dancers of Delhi’ metro was updated back on December 4, 2016. With around 54 posts, the profile has got around 216 followers.ALL IMAGES: INSTAGRAM @pole_dancers_of_delhi_metro