Here's why Shah Rukh Khan touches feet of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee







Too much fun and love at KIFF 2017. Love my Kolkata & as always the warmth of @MamataOfficial…U r the sweetest.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 10, 2017







The 23rd #Kolkata International Film Festival was inaugurated today in a dazzling programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 10, 2017

About Kolkata International Film Festival:

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently took party in Kolkata International Film Festival 2017.As per reports, the actor was given lift in the car by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.At the time of getting down from the car, as a show of respect, reportedly, King Khan touched the feet of Mamata Banerjee."Too much fun and love at KIFF 2017. Love my Kolkata & as always the warmth of @MamataOfficial…U r the sweetest," Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted.The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is an annual film festivalheld in Kolkata. Founded in 1995, KIFF, reportedly, is the second oldest international film festival in India. KIFF is organized by the West Bengal Film Centre under the West Bengal Government.