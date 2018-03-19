Here's why #ArrestJohri is trending on Twitter; Click to know about the case



Mr. Atul Johri is facing 8 FIRs under Sections 354 and 509. The all-male JNU Administration calls it "grievance of few students". Our elite police force @DelhiPolice is sleeping. Are these 9 women complainants not citizens of India?#ArrestJohri now.

— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) March 19, 2018

New Delhi: The demand to arrest professor Atul Johri is growing day by day and on Monday #ArrestJohri was trending on Twitter.On Monday, more than 50 JNU professors, reportedly, demanded registration of separate FIRs in all eight complaints of sexual harassment filed against professor Atul Johri.They petitioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Milind Dumbere's office two days after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against professor Johri following allegations of sexual harassment by a group of women students, reported news agency PTI.Eight complaints were filed by as many women students, however, the Delhi Police chose to register only one FIR based on only one of the complaints, alleged teachers."Even though you have received 8 complaints, each of which reports incidents that are distinct and separated by space and time, you have chosen to register only one FIR under only one of the names. We are shocked to learn this as the law requires that a separate FIR is registered for each complaint," the petition said, news agency further reported."This disregard for even basic procedure suggests to us that the Delhi Police has no intention of seriously proceeding against Atul Johri," the petition said.Teachers also demanded that Atul Johri should not allowed to make any contact with the complainants.The JNU Students Union has been protesting for the past three days demanding arrest of the professor.