Here's what PM Modi said when someone asked 'secret of his stamina' during 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' event

"Democracy cannot succeed without constructive criticism. I want this Government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong. My problem is not against criticism. To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts. Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations," PM Narendra Modi added.



On Tuesday, Modi arrived here from Sweden on the second leg of his three-nation tour of Europe. He will also visit Germany.



On April 19-20, PM will attend this year's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) here. He has become the first Indian Prime Minister since 2009 to attend the biannual event of the grouping of 53 former British colonies.



PM Modi and British Prime Minister Theresa May, earlier on Wednesday, held a bilateral meeting.

London: During the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here, when someone from the audience asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the secret of his stamina, PM said "Pichle 20 saal se main daily 1kg-2kg gaali (abuses) khaata hu." (From past 20 years, I'm daily facing heavy abuses)