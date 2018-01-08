 Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad predicts something big for BJP in near future
By: || Updated: 08 Jan 2018 11:19 PM
Prahlad Modi, on a visit to Tamil Nadu, said the BJP would capture power in all the states in the country.

RAMESWARAM: Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi on Monday said the soaring popularity of the prime minister helped BJP win the recent assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

BJP scored "impressive" victories in the two states due to the "rising popularity" of Modi, he told reporters here.

He also said the people rejected the 'false' propaganda by opposition parties on GST and demonetisation.

Prahlad Modi, on a visit to Tamil Nadu, said the BJP would capture power in all the states in the country.

He wanted the government to bring a new law to protect cows "considered holy by Hindus".

Earlier, Prahlad Modi, younger brother of the prime minister, and his family members offered prayers at the famous Lord Ramanathaswamy temple here.

He was accompanied by BJP leaders, including Ramanathapuram District party chief K Muralidharan.

