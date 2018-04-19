Here's what Amitabh Bachchan has to say on Kathua rape case

When asked about his reaction, the 75-year-old star, who has been the face of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, said it was painful to even talk about it.

By: | Updated: 19 Apr 2018 05:41 PM
Here's what Amitabh Bachchan has to say on Kathua rape case
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity from Bollywood to condemn the Kathua rape incident, saying he feels "disgusted" by it.

When asked about his reaction, the 75-year-old star, who has been the face of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, said it was painful to even talk about it.

"Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghin aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat. It's terrible to even talk about it.
"(I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it," Bachchan told reporters.

The actor was speaking at the song launch of his upcoming film "102 Not Out", in which he stars along with Rishi Kapoor.
Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted angrily over the incidents and have demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases that have generated a massive outrage against the perpetrators.

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.

The incident has sparked massive, countrywide outrage among people. P

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 19 Apr 2018 05:41 PM
View Comments
Next Story 'Ek chidiya, anek chidiyaan' director Bhimsain dies at 81
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Is that a BABY BUMP? Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spotted out...

Bigg Boss 11 reunion at wedding of Sapna Choudhary’s brother

Aakriti Sharma's TRANSFORMATION will shock you

Is Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo Dating A Hot Bollywood Actress?

Master Stroke Full: From Kathua rape case to Vijay Mallya, PM Mod...