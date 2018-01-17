 Here's the message Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu wrote at Sabarmati Ashram
Updated: 17 Jan 2018 01:08 PM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday visited Gujarat's commercial capital Ahmedabad. 

While on his visit here along with his wife Sara Netanyahu and accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.

While leaving from Ashram, Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu wrote a message at Sabarmati Ashram which read:




sabarmati 5

Benjamin Netanyahu will also attend an event at the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) later on Wednesday.

Before reaching the Ashram, Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by PM Modi, held a mega road show in Ahmedabad.

At the Ahmedabad airport, on Wednesday morning, Israeli PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu were received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

modi netrahayahu 4



However, Netanyahu isn't the only world leader who has come to Gujarat.

In September 2017, Japan PM Shinzo Abe had arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the 12th India-Japan annual dialogue and met Narendra Modi.

Image: PTI/File Image: PTI/File

PM Narendra Modi, in September 2014, also hosted another Asian leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Gujarat’s commercial capital.

Modi, soon after Jinping's arrival, took him for a tour of Sabarmati Ashram, for which Xi sported an Indian look. The tour also included a visit to Gandhi’s personal quarters. Here Chinese President tried his hand at the charkha (the spinning wheel).

Capture

Both also took a stroll along the Sabarmati river before sitting down to a dinner along the riverfront.

Gujarat is home state of PM Narendra Modi.

First Published:
