Here's how to download UPPSC review officer (RO) admit card 2018

The examination for the same will be conducted from April 8 onwards.
On December 30, the online registration for the recruitment started. It ended on January 30.
465 vacancies will be filled through this. The exam will have three phases-prelims, mains & interview.
The admit card is available on uppsc.up.nic.in.
How to download it?
- Go to uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click under 'Important Alerts', then admit card link
- Enter your registration number, DOB, gender and your verification code too
- Download admit card and have a printout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ:
V6 TV news anchor Radhika Reddy commits suicide, leaves note saying 'my brain is my enemy'
OPINION: Black day for media as one journalist killed in Bihar, another mowed down in MP
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 02 Apr 2018 12:38 PM