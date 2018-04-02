 Here's how to download UPPSC review officer (RO) admit card 2018
465 vacancies will be filled through this. The exam will have three phases-prelims, mains & interview.

By: || Updated: 02 Apr 2018 12:44 PM
Image: Screen grab/http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the review officer and assistant review officer (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) preliminary exam.

The examination for the same will be conducted from April 8 onwards.

On December 30, the online registration for the recruitment started. It ended on January 30.

465 vacancies will be filled through this. The exam will have three phases-prelims, mains &  interview.

The admit card is available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to download it?

  1. Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

  2. Click under 'Important Alerts', then admit card link

  3. Enter your registration number, DOB, gender and your verification code too

  4. Download admit card and have a printout


