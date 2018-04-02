Here's how to download UPPSC review officer (RO) admit card 2018



Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Click under 'Important Alerts', then admit card link

Enter your registration number, DOB, gender and your verification code too

Download admit card and have a printout



New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the review officer and assistant review officer (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) preliminary exam.The examination for the same will be conducted from April 8 onwards.On December 30, the online registration for the recruitment started. It ended on January 30.465 vacancies will be filled through this. The exam will have three phases-prelims, mains & interview.The admit card is available on uppsc.up.nic.in.