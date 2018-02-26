Here's how Sridevi always wanted her funeral to be

Mumbai: The mortal remains of Bollywood actress Sridevi would reach Mumbai on Monday. The same will be flown in Anil Ambani’s chartered pain. As per sources, she would take her last journey in a truck covered with white flowers.Sources say that Sridevi had always wanted that ‘everything should be white when she dies’. Her family is trying its best to fulfill her last wish.Sridevi’s fans gathered outside her Mumbai bungalow soon after the news of her demise broke.The cops have ensured heavy safety outside the house, where her mortal remains will be brought.Sridevi passed away on early Sunday morning in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a wedding.She was only 54 and was reportedly healthy. The early reports said that she passed away due to a cardiac arrest, but the same has not been confirmed yet.Sridevi’s autopsy was conducted in Dubai.The news of her death has moved the entire industry, especially her family and friends.