By: || Updated: 27 Mar 2018 02:49 PM
Here is why Farhan Akhtar might have permanently deleted his Facebook account

Image: AFP

NEW DELHI: Actor Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced he has "permanently" deleted his account from social networking website Facebook.

Through his Twitter profile, he said "Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account,"



In the post, he also added that the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active.

The move comes after the hashtag #DeleteFacebook became famous on Twitter and many famous celebrities like Elon Musk, Cher, and Jim Carrey have also deleted the Facebook accounts.

It is said that Farhan might be following this trend of deleting their Facebook accounts.

The movement #DeleteFacebook was started after the firm Cambridge Analytica came under scrutiny for inappropriately obtaining data on millions of Facebook users.

It allegedly secured personal data in order to learn about individuals and then used it to create fake information web with a motive to change their perception.

