Here is the reason why newspapers in Tripura leaving space for 'editorials columns' blank

In a mark of protest, majority of the newspapers in the Tripura have left the space for editorials "blank" in protest against killing of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik.Meanwhile, the Press Council of India (PCI) has asked for a report from the Tripura government on thekilling of a 48-year-old journalist allegedly by a constable of the Tripura State Rifle (TSR).Sudip Datta Bhaumik, working with Bengali newspaper 'Syandan Patrika, was gunned down on Tuesday following an altercation with the TSR constable, the second killing of a mediaperson in Tripura in two months.Taking suo-motu cognisance of the issue, the PCI chairman ordered to immediately seek a report on the matter along with a reply from "the chief secretary, the secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Government of Tripura and Commandant of 2nd battalion of TSR", the PCI said in a release.Bhaumik was gunned down around 2 pm inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of the TSR at R K Nagar, West Tripura superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit Saptarshi had said.(With inputs from PTI)