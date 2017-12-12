 Here is how Bollywood wishes Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli happy married life
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Here is how Bollywood wishes Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli happy married life

Here is how Bollywood wishes Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli happy married life

Those who wished the newly wed couple include Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.

By: || Updated: 12 Dec 2017 08:23 AM
Here is how Bollywood wishes Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli happy married life

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a private event, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy on Monday, 11 December, 2017. (Image: Twitter/SRK)

New Delhi: A large number of  Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli a happy married life as the duo tied the knot in Italy.

Those who wished the newly wed couple include Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.

In one of the long-awaited weddings in Bollywood town and the playing fields, the Virat and Anushka got married in a private event. It was attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy.

Here is how Bollywood fraternity wished Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:






 













 
























For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story What is FRDI bill? Why did it create so much ruckus on social media?

trending now

PHOTOS
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma MARRIED: First PICTURES of the couple
Blog
Time for Sonia to retire, Rahul to prove himself
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: These 4 contestants get NOMINATED this week