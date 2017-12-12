Here is how Bollywood wishes Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli happy married life

Here is how Bollywood fraternity wished Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:







Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health pic.twitter.com/ymsT2Ay9Fh

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2017







Anushka & Virat .. love and wishes for this auspicious day .. togetherness always !!🌺🌷🌹 https://t.co/q0DJEtlFJn



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2017









So wonderful. Many congratulations to both the families. https://t.co/YfXuIyxXd6

— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2017







Huge congratulations and tons of love to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli ....beautiful couple and I wish them and their loved ones the best years ahead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cI2PCrom38



— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 11, 2017









Big Congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli !! Your union is what fairy tales are made of..Wish you both every happiness that you ever wanted. Much love always! 😍❤️

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 11, 2017







Many congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli on their wedding. God bless and welcome to the club!



— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 11, 2017







Those who wished the newly wed couple include Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.In one of the long-awaited weddings in Bollywood town and the playing fields, the Virat and Anushka got married in a private event. It was attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy.