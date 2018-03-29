 Here is Airtel’s Rs 65 prepaid plan with 1GB data to beat Jio
The validity period of the plan will be for 28 days.

By: || Updated: 29 Mar 2018 02:23 PM
Image: AFP

NEW DELHI: To give a tough competition to Jio, Airtel launched a Rs 65 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1GB 2G/3Gdata.

The validity period of the plan will be for 28 days. Here it is to be noted that the Rs. 65 prepaid pack does not offer 4G data, rather it is 1GB of 2G or 3G data for the entire validity period.

Image: AFP

As per reports, the plan is available for select Airtel subscribers only.

To know if you can avail the plan, a user can subscribers can check whether they are eligible for the plan through the My Airtel app.

Airtel has launched several plans in recent times to stay in the tariff war which began after the arrival of Reliance Jio on the scene.

The Jio disruptor offers 1.05GB of 4G data which is valid for 7 days. Jio also has a Rs 98 plan which offers 2GB of 4G data with a validity period of 28 days.

