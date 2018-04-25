Here are the allegations for which Asaram 'Bapu' is facing trial

Keeping in view the massive followers of the godman across the country and to avoid Panchkula-like situation that took place during Ram-Rahim verdict, the authorities are on high-alert.



Asaram was booked for a minor's rape under relevant sections of IPC, Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prevention of Atrocities (against SC/ST) Act.



Here are the allegations for which, one of the most popular godman faces trial.



Asaram Bapu had allegedly sexually- harassed a minor girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh. The victim studied at his ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.



The alleged sexual harassment took place after the girl fell sick in the MP ashram. The warden had then asked the girl to meet Asaram.



The family of the victim took the girl to Asaram’s Ashram in Jodhpur for treatment.



On August 15, 2013, the girl had accused the preacher of sexual harassment in his Jodhpur Ahsram.



He had been arrested from Indore on August 31, 2013, fifteen days after the allegations were made and since then has been kept under strict vigil in Jodhpur jail.



Asaram is also accused of threatening the girl of harming her parents if she raised voice against the assault.



From lower court to Supreme Court, the bail-plea of Asaram has been rejected 12 times.



The pronouncement of verdict on 25 April will be conducted from jail premises, as pleaded by Rajasthan police on 21 April. Asaram faces a minimum term of 10 years if convicted.



Watch ABP News' report.



Jodhpur trial court will announce verdict on self -styled godman Asaram Bapu on Wednesday (today).